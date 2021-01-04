RADIO DISNEY has begun it planned shutdown (NET NEWS 12/3), with companion channel RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY going offline on DECEMBER 31st. Main channel RADIO DISNEY will continue until the sale and transfer of its affiliate radio station, 1110 KRDC/99/1 K256CX/PASADENA/LOS ANGELES, is complete, GM PHIL GUERINI tells ALL ACCESS. That station switched its programming from RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY to RADIO DISNEY on DECEMBER 31st.

RADIO DISNEY is running jockless until the station sale happens, and has adjusted its programming from current-based music to a playlist that ore broadly reflects the children’s music channel’s 24-year history.

RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY, a strong advocate of female Country artists during its half decade-long run, said farewell with the tweet below, that read, “Keep requesting music by women, streaming all the amazing songs by women, and buying concert tickets to see your favorite women live. We need YOU to continue the mission of amplifying female voices in Country music.”

Thank you for supporting Radio Disney Country! Keep requesting music by women, streaming all the amazing songs by women, and buying concert tickets to see your favorite women live. We need YOU to continue the mission of amplifying female voices in country music. #LetTheGirlsPlay pic.twitter.com/6gKz2rJR9M — Radio Disney Country (@RDCountry) December 31, 2020

