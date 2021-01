Howell (Photo: WLS)

BIG JOHN HOWELL's afternoon show is adding an hour at CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO beginning TODAY (1/4), reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

HOWELL will now air 4-7p (CT) weekdays; the additional hour will come from BEN SHAPIRO's WESTWOOD ONE show, which gets reduced on WLS to 2-4p.

