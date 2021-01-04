Review

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA is expanding its recently-announced strategic review of possibilities for acquisitions, sales, or mergers of the company.

J.P. MORGAN is assisting the company in its review, which is aimed at "enhancing shareholder value" with options including selling off all or part of the company as well as acquisitions. The company owns PODCASTONE, SLACKER RADIO, REACT PRESENTS, LIVEXLIVE MUSIC PUBLISHING, and CUSTOM PERSONALIZATION SOLUTIONS.

