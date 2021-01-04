Banana Joe

The BANANA JOE RADIO GROUP adds Classic Hits KMBY A-F/MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ with its Classic Hits/Hybrid format Flashback Top 40 format. The programming will air 7p-Midnight (PT) and will run weeknights MONDAY-FRIDAY.

“It’s exciting to grow this brand in such a vibrant market with a great radio audience and at a heritage station.” said, “BANANA” JOE MONTIONE. “Building on our strong debut last year at KKDJ FRESNO, I’m stoked that CEO CHRIS EDWARDS WHITE has added KMBY to our growing affiliate list. We’re looking at 2021 as our year to shine!"

« see more Net News