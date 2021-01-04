Brady

ENTERCOM Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK adds JOE “BRADY” BLUM as afternoon host, 2-7p (ET). He rejoins ENTERCOM after most recently serving as a late-night host for iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK since 2017.



“We’re happy to announce BRADY as the latest addition to ALT 92.3 team, rounding out our programming lineup with his creative and exciting afternoon program,” said SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “His past experience in NEW YORK will make him familiar to our listeners and allow him to quickly reengage with the audience as he brings them along on this new chapter of his career.”



“BRADY is the perfect fit for today’s alternative fan,” said SVP/Programming and Alternative Format Captain MIKE KAPLAN. “His wit, passion for the music, and storytelling will add a fresh edge to our brand.”



“I’m insanely excited to be joining the team at ALT 92.3 and ENTERCOM,” said BRADY. “I’ve always wanted to make the move to alternative and finally the time has come. To be working with a legend like MIKE KAPLAN, who has created an amazing sound for the station and the format, is even more exciting.”

PAUL ANDERSON and WORKHOUSE MEDIA did the deal.

BRADY replaces CHRIS BOOKER, who departed in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/14/20) for PM Drive at iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES beginning TODAY.

