URBAN ONE’S REACH MEDIA will debut the DONNIE SIMPSON WEEKEND SHOW in syndication on SATURDAY JANUARY 9th & SUNDAY JANUARY 10th.

The two-hour Urban AC show’s beginning affiliate list includes WAMJ-HD2/ATLANTA; WWIN/BALTIMORE; WOSL/CINNCINNATI; WZAK/CLEVELAND; WXMG/COLUMBUS, OH; WPPZ/PHILADELPHIA; WFXC/RALEIGH; WKJS/RICHMOND, VA; and WMMJ/WASHINGTON, DC.

SIMPSON currently hosts afternoons on URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE URBAN AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3 - 92.7)/WASHINGTON, DC with co-host TONY PERKINS.

During his 51-years in broadcasting, his radio journey has included WJLB/DETROIT, WKYS/WASHINGTON, DC, and WMMJ/WASHINGTON, DC.

Considered one of the nation's first video “V-Jocks,” he hosted BET’s VIDEO SOUL for years. Most recently, he was inducted into THE RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2020 (NET NEWS 10/30/20).

SIMPSON said, “People around the country got to watch me on VIDEO SOUL for many years but didn’t get to check me out on my first love, radio. Only DETROIT and DC would suffer that experience. So, I’m really excited for the rest of the country to finally hear what I do on the radio.”

