Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for DECEMBER 28th, 2020-JANUARY 3rd, 2021 saw STATE FARM and BANK OF AMERICA hold onto the top two slots, with two spots taken up by iHEARTRADIO promos and the CDC's PSAs also leaping into the rankings.

STATE FARM (#1 last week; 84157 instances) BANK OF AMERICA (#2, 77456) BABBEL (#10; 55701) iHEARTRADIO (#5: 53482) NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMIN (#6; 47429) INDEED (--; 41165) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#32, 40088) LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE (--; 37498) MERRILL (#4; 37268) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#54; 36851)

« see more Net News