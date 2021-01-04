Payne

GLASSNOTE RECORDS promotes RYAN PAYNE from Head of Marketing to Global Head of Marketing. Since 2015, PAYNE has led marketing campaigns for MUMFORD & SONS, CHILDISH GAMBINO, PHOENIX, CHVRCHES and JADE BIRD and developed the careers of AURORA and THE TESKEY BROTHERS. In 2019, he was named one of BILLBOARD's Branding Power Players in recognition of his facilitation of a full length film collaboration and partnership between NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC and MUMFORD & SONS for their fourth straight US BILLBOARD #1 album, DELTA.

GLASSNOTE Founder/President DANIEL GLASS commented, “RYAN has successfully led the Platinum and Gold certified campaigns of several of our artists. He synergistically combines the worlds of media, digital, video, and social globally. We are proud to recognize him with this promotion.”

« see more Net News