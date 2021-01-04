-
Lady A Hits #1 With 'Champagne Night'
Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' LADY A, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their hit, "Champagne Night," which traces its origins back to the NBC-TV show "Songland."
Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO, Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK and Exec. Asst. MADELINE FARR.