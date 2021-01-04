$170K Raised

On SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26th, GEORGIA COMES ALIVE, a one-day virtual music festival featuring over 50 artists, was held to promote voter participation in the upcoming GEORGIA runoff elections. The event had over one million viewers and raised over $170,000 from 8,000 individual donations (averaging $20 per donation). GEORGIA COMES ALIVE was presented by LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC, live-streamed by NUGS.NET and PLUS1 in partnership with HEADCOUNT in support of GEORGIA COALITION FOR THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA, and CIVICGEORGIA.

The performances covered many genres, bluegrass to singer-songwriters, neo-soul to rock n’ roll, funk, R&B, electronic, and more. While live music dominated the nine-hour event, host ARI FINK (SIRIUSXM) held conversations with guest speakers, JAKE SHERMAN (POLITICO, MSNBC) HELEN BUTLER (GEORGIA COALITION FOR THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA), KEVIN SHANKER SINHA (CIVICGEORGIA), MARYPAT HECTOR (HEADCOUNT), ANDY BERNSTEIN (HEADCOUNT), KAM FRANKLIN (THE SUFFERS, HEADCOUNT), RACHEL and JESSICA JACKSON (HEADCOUNT), DAYNA FRANK and DAVE WEINGARDEN (NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION), MARC BROWNSTEIN (THE DISCO BISCUITS), and more.

“GEORGIA COMES ALIVE was a work of art encapsulating the year 2020 for live music that I believe will go down as a defining moment of this period," commented LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC Founder KUNJ SHAH. "The artists put so much creativity, time, and precaution into recording these segments during a pandemic—whether from their own homes, by sending each part to one another remotely, carefully playing outside six feet apart with masks on, or in empty venues around the country observing safety measures like COVID testing and masking for video operators. We will hopefully never need to host an event in this manner again. Still, in the context of rock and roll history, GEORGIA COMES ALIVE will be remembered as the embodiment of the fortitude of live music during this unprecedented time."

"This was an amazing end to a challenging but unforgettable year," adds HEADCOUNT Co-founder/Executive Director ANDY BERNSTEIN. "Each of the live stream performances was unique moments in history. The artistry was apparent in each segment—the musicians put their hearts into every performance—and the cause itself was at the forefront. I hope every viewer got a sense of the grassroots organizations getting the vote out in GEORGIA and why they are such worthy recipients of the charitable funds raised."

GEORGIA COMES ALIVE produced by Kunj Shah KUNJ SHAH, AEG ROCKY MOUNTAINS President DON STRASBURG, and FANDIEM Co-Founder PAUL PECK in partnership with HEADCOUNT, the non-partisan organization, focused on voter empowerment.

GEORGIA COMES ALIVE featured performances by:

THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND

THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND

AMOS LEE

ANDY FRASCO AND THE U.N.

BEN FOLDS

BIG FREEDIA

BIG HEAD TODD

BILLY STRINGS

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA

BOBBY RUSH

CHUCK LEAVELL

DAVE MATTHEWS

DIPLO

DRAGON SMOKE

THE FOOD FIGHTERS

FRUITION

FUTURE BIRDS

G. LOVE

GALACTIC

GRACE POTTER

GROUPLOVE

HORSESHOES AND HAND GRENADES

HOUNDMOUTH

JACKIE VENSON

JUDITH HILL

THE DUCKS (BOB WEIR, DAVE SCHOOLS, JEFF CHIMENTI & JAY LANE)

LAWRENCE

LEE FIELDS

LOS LOBOS

MIDNIGHT NORTH

MIHALI

MIKE MILLS & BIG SOMETHING

MOON TAXI

MT. JOY

MUSIQ SOULCHILD

NICKI BLUHM

PATTERSON HOOD (DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS)

PHIL LESH & FRIENDS

PETER YARROW

PORTUGAL. THE MAN

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

THE REVIVALISTS

ROOSEVELT FISH

SAMANTHA FISH

SHAH

THE SOUL REBELS

THE STUFFERS

TANK AND THE BANGAS

TAYLOR GOLDSMITH (DAWES)

WARREN HAYNES

