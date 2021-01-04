Clay Church, Lisa Marie And B-Ray

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/FLINT has debuted two new morning shows today (1/4). AC WCRZ (CARS 108)/FLINT has teamed afternoon host LISA MARIE with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/FLINT Dir./Content CLAY CHURCH. On Top 40/Rhythmic WRCL (CLUB 93.7), BRANDAN "B-RAY" JAMISON has moved into the morning show from a part time role.

CLAY CHURCH has been on the air in FLINT for over 20 years and commented on his new role saying, "I’m proud to have the opportunity to continue serving the FLINT market. CARS is a perennial leader in FLINT radio, and I hope to continue that tradition."

LISA MARIE added, "I am so excited for this new chapter, and looking forward to being a part of the legendary CARS 108 morning show, and waking up with the listeners, alongside CLAY."

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON said, "CLAY and LISA are local favorites, and having them together on CARS 108 mornings is an exciting new chapter for this legendary station."

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/FLINT Market Pres. KRISTINE SIKKEMA adds, "We are excited to keep FLINT live and local with great talent that share an undeniable passion for FLINT."

