Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

The TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME is marking its 10th anniversary this year. The milestone will be celebrated on SATURDAY, JULY 31st when the organization will also honor both its 2020 and 2021 inductees. The nominating window for 2021 inductees is open through SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st.

The group’s dues-paying members can cast votes here, and also nominate stations for the HALL OF FAME’s LUTHER COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD. The latter category, formerly known as the LUTHER AWARD, gets an expanded name this year to better explain what that award will honor: stations who have, for the past year, done amazing things for their communities.

