HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE will have various Country stars filling its morning show slot in the wake of FITZ's departure from "FITZ IN THE MORNING” show to focus on his weekly syndicated show, “BOB KINGSLEY’s COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ,” (NET NEWS 12/4/20). The following Country artists are set to fill in while the station continues the search for a new morning show.

Week 1

BIG + RICH (1/4), KENNY CHESNEY (1/5), BLAKE SHELTON (1/6), LITTLE BIG TOWN (1/7) and SCOTTY McCREERY (1/8).

Week 2

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE (1/11), BLAKE SHELTON and LUKE BRYAN (1/12), SHERYL CROW (1/13), DARIUS RUCKER (1/14) and UNCLE KRACKER (1/15).

