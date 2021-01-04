Launches Podcast Venture

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has launched the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK to create new conservative talk content, with News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER) and Religion WYLL-A (AM 1160 HOPE FOR YOUR LIFE)/CHICAGO PD MARCUS BROWN adding duties as Dir. of Content Strategy for the new podcast network. The network is debuting with a podcast, "PARDON ME!," hosted by author and filmmaker DINESH D'SOUZA, who was pardoned by President TRUMP in 2018 for a felony campaign finance conviction.

“This is a natural extension of the SALEM brand, which is already considered one of the strongest in conservative media. SALEM will be producing more content with meaningful names on the conservative side, so look for more big announcements soon,” said SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE. “The future for podcasting is unlimited, and our efforts will tightly focus on hosts who will contribute to our brand and to the message."

“SALEM’s brand of podcasting will remain consistent with what SALEM is best known for -- content that approaches the issues through a biblical world view and a politicly conservative lens,” said Broadcast Division President DAVE SANTRELLA. “Podcast listeners will know that when they come to the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK, they’ll find content that addresses the issues they care most about."

