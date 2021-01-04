Neal

BICOASTAL MEDIA Country KRWQ (Q100.3)/MEDFORD, OR's longtime PD and "Breakfast Flakes Morning Show" personality LARRY NEAL passed away YESTERDAY (1/3) at the age of 66 after a four-year battle with glioblastoma multiforme, a highly aggressive form of neurological cancer. NEAL was with the station for 37 years prior to leaving in 2017 after his diagnosis (NET NEWS 4/6/17). NEAL held various on-air roles during his career at KRWQ, and was the first voice of the station when it signed on in 1980.

“Definitely one of the good guys," said KRWQ PD BRYCE BURTNER. “Everyone he came into contact with was treated as if they were family. I was a part of his and he was a part of mine for 27 years. An incredible loss for sure. I will miss him dearly.”

“His institutional knowledge of Country music coupled with his passion for our clients and listeners was truly incredible," said OM DON HURLEY. “LARRY was a very passionate and emotional man, which was evident when he was with his wife, LINDA, or their daughters and grandkids. He was loyal, honest, and dependable and lived every second with pride and integrity”.

« see more Net News