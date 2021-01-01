Easton

ENTERCOM VP of Music Programming/PHILADELPHIA SHELLY EASTON has departed the company, effective DECEMBER 31st, 2020. She tells ALL ACCESS “[AC] WBEB had the highest ratings in PHILADELPHIA in the 2019 Holiday book since 1967, and the highest ever in the PPM era … I'm grateful to have gotten to work with incredible teams throughout my career, and so proud of the successes we've enjoyed together.” In addition to WBEB (B101.1), EASTON oversaw Top 40 WTDY (96.5 TDY) and Classic Hits WOGL.

EASTON has spent 11 years working in the PHILADELPHIA market. She started programming in 1987 at Country WBRT (BOB 94.9)/HARRISBURG, and also programmed Country WCTO (CAT COUNTRY 96)/ALLENTOWN before moving to Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA. She remained with ENTERCOM after that company sold WXTU to BEASLEY in 2018.

She is on the hunt for her next opportunity, and can be reached here.

