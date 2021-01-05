Bieber Live New Year's Eve (Photo: Getty Images/Def Jam)

JUSTIN BIEBER been onstage for a live concert in nearly four years but NEW YEAR'S EVE, the DEF JAM RECORDINGS artist hit the stage for a livestream concert from the roof of the BEVERLY HILTON in LOS ANGELES. The livestream concert was presented by T-MOBILE.

The show featured the live premiere of BIEBER's new single, ANYONE. The song was simultaneously released on streaming platforms worldwide. You can see the video for the SPOTIFY #1 song here.

