Global Streaming Concert January 23rd

SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND and BIG LOVE BENEFIT CONCERT announced MONDAY (1/4) that DEF LEPPARD'S RICK ALLEN, BILLY IDOL, TOMMY SHAW of STYX, WYNONNA JUDD, MYLES KENNEDY, MATT SORUM, CLAYTON Q, ALLMAN BETTS BAND, BRET MICHAELS, LEE LOUGHNANE, CHICAGO, SAMMY HAGAR and more will appear for the global streaming event "The Big Love Benefit Concert" for musicians in need. The show will take place SATURDAY, JANUARY 23rd, at 6p (PT)/9p (ET).

ALLEN of DEF LEPPARD and singer/songwriter LAUREN MONROE are set to host the virtual benefit concert, with all proceeds going to SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND which provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.

ALLEN said, “We endeavor on a daily basis, through our music and through our 501C3 RAVEN DRUM FOUNDATION PROJECT RESILIENCY, to serve, educate and empower people and communities recovering from crisis, We cannot envision a more important and useful way in which to give back than this benefit concert.”

The show will stream globally on nugs.net. For tickets and more info click here.

