Jason Isbell (Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, LAKE STREET DIVE, THE REVIVIALISTS, SHAKEY GRAVES and more will be hosting the #iVOTED GEORGIA virtual festival on new livestream platform MANDOLIN TODAY (1/5).

After bringing together more than 600 artists, including BILLIE EILISH, JEFF TWEEDY and JULIAN BAKER, for their general election #iVOTED FESTIVAL on ELECTION DAY, #iVOTED and MANDOLIN are teaming up once again to drive GEORGIA voters to the polls for TODAY's historic election for two U.S. SENATE seats that will tilt the majority to either one party or the other, depending on the outcome.

A ticket to the virtual festival equals proof of voting, and artists popular in the state were specifically chosen.

MANDOLIN has already partnered with THE RYMAN, CITY WINERY, RICHARD THOMPSON, LUCINDA WILLIANS and more, securing early investment from MARC BENIOFF of SALESFORCE. MANDOLIN was founded by MARY KAY HUSE, former SALESFORCE COO Of Cloud Marketing.

« see more Net News