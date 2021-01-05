Fred Jacobs

PHILADELPHIA-based radio vets RICK DE SISTO and PAUL KELLY announce Season Two of their podcast series, "Aircheck," up to more than 4,000 downloads in only a few short months.

During the holiday break, new episodes included sessions with ALL ACCESS contributor LORI LEWIS, who shared tales of ‘giving good phone," and radio days when listeners would ‘bark like a dog’ for her, “butter her muffin”, and what made the ZIPPER OPEN.



FOREVER MEDIA’s KERBY CONFER also sat at the mic with stories including his radio days in BALTIMORE and MC'ing the BEATLES and the KERBY SCOTT TV dance show in the '60s, the move to owning radio stations, one-on-one learned lessons from DISNEY about the importance of branding, inventing the FROGGY country radio brand, and his involvement in the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM.



YESTERDAY, another new episode dropped with JACOBS MEDIA founder/President FRED JACOBS holding forth on his days programming WRIF/DETROIT, his inventing of the Classic Rock radio format, THE EDGE Alternative format, his “super-power”, and his “go-to” record album of all-time.



"Aircheck" is available on APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, GOOGLE PODCASTS, your smart Speaker (“Play AIRCHECK PODCAST”), or by clicking here



Other Season Two guests include KZOK/SEATTLE morning host DANNY BONEDUCE, rock radio vet DEBBI CALTON from WMGK/PHILADELPHIA and WEBN/CINCINNATI morning host KIDD CHRIS.

« see more Net News