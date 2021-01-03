Donee

An extensive old-time radio collection, the AMERICAN RADIO ARCHIVES, will be transferred from the THOUSAND OAKS, CA library and a warehouse in NEWBURY PARK, CA to the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA-SANTA BARBARA library in 2021 in a donation by its current owners, the THOUSAND OAKS LIBRARY FOUNDATION, to the college, reports the VENTURA COUNTY STAR.

The collection is the largest of its kind in the country and one of the biggest in the world, according to the foundation. Included in the archives are scripts, recordings, photos, and other artifacts, and collections from RUDY VALLEE, RED SKELTON, KNX-A/LOS ANGELES, ALAN YOUNG, BILL DANA, CLETE ROBERTS, HOWARD HOFFMAN, MARVIN MILLER, NORMAN CORWIN, ROBERT Q. LEWIS, and others.

« see more Net News