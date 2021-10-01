Guy Zapoleon

Programmer/Consultant/Researcher GUY ZAPOLEON once again takes to ALL ACCESS to exclusively update his analysis of where we're at as the new year dawns in relation to the 10-Year Music Cycles that he first wrote about in 1991. In addition to crunching the many numbers and genres over the course of the Cycle's 60+ years, ZAPOLEON succinctly correlates the many similarities between 1970 and 2020, socially, politically and musically.

He points out that, "CHR/Top 40 has always been a reflection of the most popular genres including crossovers from other formats, but that has tapered off over the past decade. Top 40 has hyper-focused its musical recipe on uptempo Pop Music regardless of the Phase of the Music Cycle and been overly careful about giving a lot of airplay to hits from AC, Country, Rock/Alternative and HipHop."

ZAPOLEON, of course, turns his attention to the different methodologies that are now used to make up the modern era charts, and notes that CHR/Top 40 can expand audience because "we know from research that Millennials, and especially Gen Z are more open to a wider variety of genres. That’s also is why you see them taking up a bigger percentage on the Billboard Charts than you do on CHR/Top 40 Airplay charts."

So, where are we now -- Rebirth...Extremes...Doldrums? Click here to find out.

