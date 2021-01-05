Spicer

iHEARTMEDIA Country WFUS (US 103.5)/TAMPA PD CINDY SPICER adds programming duties at sister Country station WQIK/JACKSONVILLE, FL. She assumes those responsibilities from JOHN SCOTT, who has stepped down to focus on his “ROBBIE, JOHN and TONI” morning show, which he co-hosts with ROBBIE ROSE and TONI FOXX.

SPICER previously programmed WQIK for six years before her move to TAMPA in 2018 (NET NEWS 1/29/18). She also hosts afternoons at WQIK. SCOTT, a 30-year veteran of WQIK, was promoted from MD to PD in 2018 (NET NEWS 11/15/18).

