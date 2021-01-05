Jamie O’Hara Battling Terminal Cancer

Country singer/songwriter and former THE O’KANES member JAMIE O’HARA is facing end-stage cancer, according to a FACEBOOK post made by NASHVILLE-based publishing company MORAINE MUSIC GROUP on behalf of O’HARA’s wife, LOLA WHITE.

In the post, WHITE shares, “It is with deep sorrow, dear friends, that I must tell you that my husband JAMIE, the love of my life, has been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer that has us measuring his life in weeks. Something about making such an announcement in this format seems very wrong, but there are so many people who should know, and so little time to contact everyone individually. I apologize for that, but I did want you to know. My heart is shattered, and I'm spending every moment I can with him.”

As a member of THE O’KANES (with KEIRAN KANE), O’HARA recorded for COLUMBIA RECORDS in the ‘80s, charting six Top 10 singles, including the #1 hit “Can’t Stop My Heart From Loving You.” As a writer, his hits include THE JUDDS’ 1986 chart-topper, “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days).” O’HARA won a Best Country Song GRAMMY Award for that JUDDS hit, and was nominated for another GRAMMY with THE O’KANES in 1987 for “Can’t Stop My Heart From Loving You” (in the category of Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal).

« see more Net News