Sold

COLONIAL BROADCASTING CO., INC. is selling Country WFLO-A and AC WFLO-F/FARMVILLE, VA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $750,000.

In other filings with the FCC, EDWARD C .DISTELL (DISTELL MEDIA GROUP) is selling Silent KZGD-A/SALEM, OR and Silent KCKX-A/STAYTON, OR to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $50,000 and $20,000, respectively. The same buyer is also buying KZXR-A-K237GY/PROSSER, WA from BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $175,000 ($25,000 deposit, $25,000 at closing, $125,000 in a promissory note). And GERSON INFANTE-REINA is selling Regional Mexican KZGI (LA GRAN D)/SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS LLC for $70,000.

NORTH COUNTRY RADIO, INC. has applied for an STA to operate Adult Hits WSLP (LAKE FM)/SARANAC LAKE, NY using reduced power with a temporary dipole antenna while a channel change pends and the previous antenna is used for WPLA/RAY BROOK, NY.

DREAM AHEAD THE EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE has requested an STA to operate low power KLDI-LP/LODI, CA with reduced power at its originally authorized site pending troubleshooting and repair of its transmission system.

BLAREN MULTIMEDIA, INC. has filed to extend its Silent STA for low power KRVT-LP/BROWNSVILLE, TX because it "has struggled economically in this COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to turn off its facilities."

THE GREAT MARATHON RADIO COMPANY, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for WFFG-A/MARATHON, FL due to technical issues.

ENTERCOM LICENSE, LLC has closed on the sale of Religion WPET-A and Gospel WEAL-A/GREENSBORO, NC to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $400,000.

XANA OREGON, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk KCUP-A/TOLEDO, OR to RUBIN BROADCASTING, INC. for $25,000.

MONTEREY COUNTY BROADCASTERS, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KKMC-A/GONZALES, CA to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES for $335,000.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the donation of K244FJ/FORT SMITH, AR to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

And PAL OF FLORIDA, INC. has closed on the assignment of low power FM WZEA-LP/ORMOND BEACH, FL to REIGN RADIO MINISTRIES, INC. for a maximum of $25,000 to cover equipment purchases and related expenses over the past four years.

