CUMULUS MEDIA is suing a former host at Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1 FM)/DETROIT and her new employer for violation of her noncompete clause and the terms of a release negotiated by the parties.

CUMULUS subsidiary DETROIT RADIO, LLC filed suit against KRISTINA (KRISSY T) WILLIAMSON and WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK, LLC in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of MICHIGAN on DECEMBER 23rd, alleging that WILLIAMSON left the "BROADWAY AND KRISSY IN THE MORNING" show (a/k/a "ELECTRIC BARNYARD WITH BROADWAY AND KRISSY") at WDRQ in NOVEMBER 2020 (NET NEWS 11/10/20) to take a job with the new WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK as a "brand influencer" on social media.

The suit claims that WILLIAMSON told CUMULUS VP/Market Mgr. STEVE FINATERI that the job with WOODWARD was an off-air position and would not violate her noncompete agreement, and FINATERI responded that he would release her from the noncompete as long as she stayed off-air and did not use her "KRISSY" or "KRISSY T" persona. WILLIAMSON subsequently joined WOODWARD's morning show, "WAKING UP WITH MORNING WOOD WITH JOEY, STICK AND KRISSY," which CUMULUS contends is a competitor with WDRQ's morning show, which CUMULUS says experienced a ratings drop and a loss of an advertiser after WILLIAMSON left and began appearing on the WOODWARD show.

CUMULUS is alleging breach of contract, unfair competition (improper use of service marks), unjust enrichment, and statutory and common law conversion of trade secrets by WILLIAMSON and tortious interference with contract and business relationship/expectation and conspiracy by WILLIAMSON and WOODWARD. The company is looking for monetary damages and an injunction preventing WILLIAMSON from working at WOODWARD in violation of the contract and release.

