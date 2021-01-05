Steinhauer (Photo: LinkedIn)

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that WESTWOOD ONE COO CHARLES STEINHAUER has exited after 22 years with the company and predecessor DIAL GLOBAL.

STEINHAUER, whose departure during the holidays was not announced by the company, joined DIAL GLOBAL as EVP/Operations in 1998 after four years as an AE at VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS. ALL ACCESS hears that candidates for the WESTWOOD ONE COO post are being considered, but that a decision on the future structure of the syndicator's management is yet to be announced.

