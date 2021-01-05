Fletch and Michaels

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WVVR (BEAVER COUNTRY 100.3)/CLARKSVILLE, TN has added MANDI MICHAELS as morning co-host alongside GREG "FLETCH" FLETCHER, for the newly created "FLETCH and MANDI Show." The show kicked off YESTERDAY (1/4). The station has completed its new year lineup, with MONICA REED taking over middays, and the SEPTEMBER addition of MIKE "SANDMAN" SANDERS as PD/afternoon host.

Previous stints for MICHAELS include radio and TV stops in INDIANAPOLIS and RALEIGH, NC.

"We are super excited to have MANDI and her energy in the building, and look forward to an awesome year for the Country music format," said SANDERS. "Bring it on, 2021."

“The first thing I noticed about MANDI was her upbeat attitude, and talking with her, she is an excellent storyteller," said FLETCH. "With her life being an open book, I cannot wait to hear the magic she'll bring to the show.”

“I'm beyond thrilled to share a show with FLETCH, who's loved in [the] CLARKSVILLE and HOPKINSVILLE area," said MICHAELS. "He has a quirky sense of humor like me, so I'm excited to share stories with our listeners. I've always had a dream to be a part of a successful morning show, and listeners love BEAVER COUNTRY 100.3”

