Young (l), Brown (r)

Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE label mates CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN, who earned 42 new MEDIABASE adds with their single, "Famous Friends," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week. The song currently has 53 stations on board.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LARRY SANTIAGO, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MALLORY MICHAELS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DAN NELSON, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ELIZABETH SLEDGE, Promotion Specialist NICOLE WALDEN and Manager/National Promotion SAMI SHEA.

« see more Net News