NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Science Editor NSIKAN AKPAN is joining NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK as Health and Science Editor, beginning JANUARY 11th. AKPAN previously worked at PBS NEWSHOUR on a team that won a 2020 EMMY and 2019 PEABODY AWARD, and for NPR, SCIENCE NEWS, SCIENCE MAGAZINE, KUSP/SANTA CRUZ, the SANTA CRUZ SENTINEL, and COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY's Center for Infection and Immunity.

A note to staff from WNYC Editor-in-Chief AUDREY COOPER said that AKPAN's team, to be announced next week, will include three reporters, one a new hire.

