Debuts 1/13

COLLEEN BALLINGER, the creator of YOUTUBE video series "MIRANDA SINGS," and her husband ERIK STOCKLIN are hosting a new podcast for AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK. The show, "RELAX! WITH COLLEEN AND ERIK," is set to premiere on JANUARY 13th.

“COLLEEN is a natural entertainer and her dedication to her craft will translate well into podcasting,’ said EVP Content & Production BRENDAN REGAN. “The AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK continues to bring creative and influential talent into podcasting and we can’t wait to see the success of the show.”

« see more Net News