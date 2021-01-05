-
'Miranda Sings' Creator Colleen Ballinger And Husband Erik Stocklin Launch New Podcast For Audioboom
COLLEEN BALLINGER, the creator of YOUTUBE video series "MIRANDA SINGS," and her husband ERIK STOCKLIN are hosting a new podcast for AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK. The show, "RELAX! WITH COLLEEN AND ERIK," is set to premiere on JANUARY 13th.
“COLLEEN is a natural entertainer and her dedication to her craft will translate well into podcasting,’ said EVP Content & Production BRENDAN REGAN. “The AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK continues to bring creative and influential talent into podcasting and we can’t wait to see the success of the show.”