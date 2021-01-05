-
KSCS/Dallas' Mark 'Hawkeye' Louis Releases Video With Tips On How To Promote A Morning Show
January 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CUMULUS Country KSCS (96.3 NEW COUNTRY)/DALLAS morning host MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS has put together an 11-minute video showcasing five tips on how to promote a morning show with no costs.
Some key points of the video include:
- Get a logo for your show in order to brand everything that you do. There are options available to create a free logo if your webmaster doesn't offer it.
- Get a publicity photo of your show in order for your audience to identify with you.
- Post content from your show. If you don't have a podcast, create a free YOUTUBE channel.
- Share content from your show on your own and your station's social media sites, email blast, website, etc.
- Most importantly, improve your shows' webpage on your station's website. This is important even if you have your own website.
Watch the full video here.