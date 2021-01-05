Flipping

The conservative News-Talk format installed at VP BROADCASTING, LLC's WHOL-A-W295CR (106.9 THE TALK)/ALLENTOWN, PA in OCTOBER has ended and the station is airing a heartbeat stunt for now.

Local talk host JOE LIGOTTI posted on FACEBOOK that the format will be changing to Hip Hop; sister WEST-A-W258DV/EASTON-BETHLEHEM, PA airs a Hip Hop format as LOUD 99.5, and sister WLEV-HD4/ALLENTOWN-W257DI/READING does the same as LOUD 99.3.

