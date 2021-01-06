The New Q92.1

After a long CHRISTMAS music stunt that lasted from NOVEMBER 4th through DECEMBER 28th, TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WFUZ (ALT 92.1)/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON has flipped to Hot AC as WQFM (THE NEW Q92.1, THE 90S AND NOW), restoring the call letters that the station sported from 1996 to 2010.

The WFUZ calls have been moved to what was previously WQFM-A, part of the four-station NORTHEAST PA'S ESPN RADIO simulcast. The 92.1 frequency had been in the Alternative format since 2010 under several different slogans, including FM 92.1, FUZZ 92.1, and finally ALT 92.1 since 2017; it aired a Hot AC format until flipping to Oldies in 2008 and Alternative in 2010.

