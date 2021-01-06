-
WOBT/Rhinelander, WI, Flips To Sports As Milwaukee's WRNW (97.3 The Game) Grows Its Network
-
NRG MEDIA Classic Country WOBT-A-W267AF (HODAG LEGENDS)/RHINELANDER, WI has joined iHEARTMEDIA's WISCONSIN sports network based at WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE.
WOBT, now "101.3 & 1240 THE GAME," is airing the full MILWAUKEE schedule 6a-6p, and, like the MILWAUKEE station, is airing FOX SPORTS RADIO in night and weekend dayparts, splitting for local high school sports called by JEREMY MAYO.