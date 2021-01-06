A GoFundMe Site Set Up For Cheryl Valentine

Veteran Rock promotion person CHERYL VALENTINE has been recovering from a stroke and brain hemorrhage suffered on DECEMBER 9th near her home in CHARLESTON, SC. A GOFUNDME fundraiser has been set up by her friends KATHIE and BRETT MERRITT to help with her recovery with a goal to raise $300,000.

According to the GOFUNDME site, after a week in ICU at a local hospital and several more weeks in a rehabilitation hospital, she has been released to go home but is facing a long road to recovery, receiving 3-5 hours of out-patient rehab each day, which will include speech, physical, and occupational therapy.

She'll also need future brain surgery to repair the three remaining aneurysms as well as a possible surgery on her right eye that could help restore her vision.

VALENTINE and her fiance' RICK LONG have received lots of love and support from friends, family and the music and radio industry but help is still needed at her GOFUNDME site linked here.

VALENTINE has a long history breaking Rock and Alternative bands doing Metal Promotion at MERCURY RECORDS from 1990-1993, before joining EPIC RECORDS in 1994 where she became VP/Rock Promotion before assuming the same role at REPRISE in 2007, eventually doing independent Rock and Alt promotion for WBR/ADA Label Services among others.

