Job Opening

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY is one of the premier news organizations in radio, and PD KEVIN LARUE tells ALL ACCESS that the station has a prime job opportunity for an Executive Producer for the station's "UTAH'S MORNING NEWS."

Among the qualifications KSL is looking for in candidates is the ability to create a bold, aggressive presentation of breaking news stories on radio, digital, and social media; experience in assigning newscasts for writing, editing and producing; handling breaking news; maximizing the impact of station imaging; assign and oversee live reporting; and managing the newsroom from 3a to 10a, collaborating with BONNEVILLE's TV and newspaper properties in their combined newsroom.

See the full list of qualifications and apply by clicking here. Bonneville is an equal opportunity employer.

