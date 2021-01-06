Kim & Kanye In Better Times (Sky Cinema/Shutterstock.com)

The NEW YORK POST's fabled PAGE SIX is reporting the six-year-old marriage between KIM KARDASHIAN and KANYE WEST is "over."

Sources insist “divorce is imminent” for the high-powered couple, with KARDASHIAN hiring top-notch divorce attorney LAURA WASSER to represent her in the proceedings.

KIM has been seen not wearing her wedding ring, while KANYE spent the holidays at his $14 million ranch in WYOMING.

KARDASHIAN is reportedly serious about taking a bar exam to become a lawyer and continue her prison reform campaign.

Another source says KANYE is tired of the family and "wants nothing to do with their reality show lives."

The divorce settlement talks could be contentious over their CALABASAS, CA, family home, which underwent a total KANYE lauded by ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST.

This isn't the first time the two have discussed splitting, but this time seems to be for real.

This would be KARDASHIAN’s third divorce, including one from basketball player KRIS HUMPHRIES.

KIM and KANYE were married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony in ITALY. They have four children: daughter NORTH, 7, son SAINT, 5, daughter CHICAGO, who turns 3 next week, and son PSALM, 19 months.

