Dr. Dre Hospitalized With Brain Aneurysm
January 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM (PT)
DR. DRE is at CEDARS SINAI MEDICAL CENTER having suffered a brain aneurysm late MONDAY night according to TMZ.
Sources tell TMZ the 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, while doctors perform tests.
DRE (real name ANDRE YOUNG) is in the middle of a contentious divorce with estranged wife NICOLE, who is asking for $2 million a month in temporary support and $5 million for attorney's fees. DRE has contested her claims.
NICOLE wants a judge to reject the prenuptial agreement she signed in 1996, claiming DRE ripped it up, a charge he denies.