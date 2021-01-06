Underwood (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com & Love

BLUE TAG MEDIA is in negotiations with SHERYL UNDERWOOD RADIO. The two companies are looking to join forces for future collaborations.

BLUE TAG MEDIA Pres./CEO MIKE LOVE said, “The opportunity to work with SHERYL was one I couldn’t pass up. Her talent and creative ability are unmatched, and the UNDERWOOD brand is a definite winner in the entertainment world.

“I really salute what she has achieved, from building her incredible fan base, to the growth of her media company, SHERYL UNDERWOOD RADIO which reaches over 18 million listeners.”

UNDERWOOD added, “This is a match made in radio heaven. I am so excited to join the forces of BLUE TAG MEDIA with all things SHERYL UNDERWOOD RADIO. Look out here we come.”

The comedian/actress is also co-host of CBS television's THE TALK and the host of SHERYL UNDERWOOD RADIO.

BLUE TAG MEDIA recently inked national syndication agreements with THE JEFF FOXX SHOW with KEKE BROWN and NINA and BJ MURPHY’s “THE BREAKFAST BROTHERS.”

