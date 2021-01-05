Dr. Dre (Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

DR. DRE is at CEDARS SINAI MEDICAL CENTER in LOS ANGELES with a brain aneurysm he suffered late MONDAY night, according to TMZ.

Sources tell TMZ the 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, while doctors perform tests.



DRE (real name ANDRE YOUNG) is in the middle of a contentious divorce with estranged wife NICOLE, who is asking for $2 million a month in temporary support and $5 million for attorney's fees. DRE has contested her claims.

NICOLE wants a judge to reject the prenuptial agreement she signed in 1996, claiming DRE ripped it up, a charge he denies.

