iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMIA (TOTALLY 93.9)/MIAMI taps DJ LAZ as afternoon host from 3-7p effective MONDAY, JANUARY 11th.

“DJ LAZ is deeply rooted in MIAMI’s music scene and its rich culture and heritage,” said Pres./MIAMI BRIAN OLSON. “It’s a pleasure to welcome DJ LAZ and his passionate audience to iHEARTRADIO and TOTALLY 93.9. His afternoon drive show is sure to become a familiar home for 90s music fans.”

“We are thrilled to bring MIAMI’s legendary DJ LAZ to our hot new all 90s format,” said SXP/Programming ROB MILLER. “DJ LAZ is synonymous with the 90s. Then and now, there is nobody more in tune with the music and vibe of our community than LAZ. I can’t wait to hear his energy and interaction with our listeners every afternoon on TOTALLY 93.9.”

“2020 reminded us to really appreciate all you have, especially health, family and real friends,” said DJ LAZ. “I knew I loved my city, but I realized how much I missed being a part of my listeners daily lives. I can play for people all over the world, but it’s just not the same as in my hometown. So excited to launch my new afternoon show on TOTALLY 93.9 – get ready MIAMI for some fun on your drive home.”

