Mentoring Program

The MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) GROUP has opened its application window for the 2021 MILDRED CARTER Mentoring Program. Four candidates in radio (in sales, marketing, programming, or digital) will be selected for the program, which puts mentees together with industry-leading women. vCREATIVE is returning as the program's sponsor for the second straight year.

ENTERCOM VP/National Partnerships LINDSAY ADAMS, Chair of the program and a 2009 Mentee, said, “The MIW’s MILDRED CARTER Mentoring Program has been instrumental in providing guidance, leadership, and bridging connections within the industry. From personal experience, I can attest It’s an invaluable experience that helps shape and curate career paths and potential.”

PRESSLAFF INTERACTIVE REVENUE Founder and SECOND STREET MEDIA ENTERPRISE SALES head RULTH PRESSLAFF, the MIW GROUP's national spokeswoman, said, “The MILDRED CARTER Mentoring Program is the cornerstone of the MIW mission. Many thanks to all who make this possible, including JINNY and JOHN LADERER, SUSIE HEDRICK and the vCREATIVE team for their generous contribution to sponsor this year’s class and to the dedicated volunteer Mentors who give of their time and expertise.”

vCREATIVE Founder/CEO JINNY LADERER said, “Investing and supporting the personal and professional development of the next generation of female leaders in radio is something I am truly passionate about, and I look forward to watching the 2021 MIW MILDRED CARTER mentees continue to excel in their careers.”

Applications are due by JANUARY 29th. Find out more and apply by clicking here.

