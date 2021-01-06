Email for employees at WINDOW TO THE WORLD COMMUNICATIONS Classical WFMT and PBS affiliate WTTW-TV/CHICAGO may have been compromised by a data breach in the company's computer system, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

Staffers at the stations were notified that a hacking of the company's computer system exposing emails and personal information has been discovered through investigations by a law firm and forensic accountants and is believed to have occurred between DECEMBER 2018 and AUGUST 2020. A company representative told FEDER that no evidence has turned up to suggest that the information has been misused, and employees are being offered identity monitoring free for two years.

« see more Net News