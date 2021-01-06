Shapiro

WESTWOOD ONE's BEN SHAPIRO is changing affiliates in NEW YORK, moving from afternoons at RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A to crosstown SALEM News-Talk WNYM-A (AM 970 THE ANSWER), where it will air afternoons at 5p (ET) except for WEDNESDAYS, when it will air one hour at 4 and the second hour at 9p. THE ANSWER is also moving KEVIN MCCULLOUGH's "RADIO NIGHT LIVE" to 7-8p weeknights and is adding the syndicated "REAL ESTATE TODAY" for SATURDAYS at noon.

At WABC, SHAPIRO's former afternoon slot is being filled by a combination of RUDY GIULIANI 3-4p, Editorial Content Manager LIDIA CURANAJ 4-5p, and owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS 5-6p.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our lineup stronger, and these changes will do just that,” said SALEM NEW YORK VP/GM JERRY CROWLEY. “SHAPIRO is a rising young superstar on talk radio. The real estate show will give our listeners great information and content. KEVIN MCCULLOUGH will continue to do the great show we know and love.”

