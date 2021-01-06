Comments

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is firing back at the appeal by REC NETWORKS, the MUSICFIRST COALITION, and the FUTURE OF MUSIC COALITION of the FCC's order eliminating the radio duplication rule, fining comments supporting the Commission's action ending the 25% cap on same-band stations with substantial signal overlap simulcasting programming and taking unusually specific shots at the motivations of the music industry organizations which objected.

The NAB's comments, signed by the NAB's RICK KAPLAN and LARRY WALKE and styled as an Opposition to the Petition for Reconsideration filed by REC, MUSICFIRST, and FUTURE OF MUSIC, allege that the latter two organizations file oppositions to FCC proceedings "not because the companies and organizations those groups represent care about the proceedings at issue, but rather, to retaliate against broadcasters for those groups failing to convince CONGRESS to enact a tax on radio stations when they play (promote) record labels’ music on terrestrial radio stations."

In the filing, the NAB asserts the issues raised in the petition were already considered and rejected by the Commission, suggesting that radio cluster owners have "simply no incentive" to duplicate programming in the same area and that the petitioners have not shown any examples of stations doing so. The NAB also points to the competitive incentives to offer diverse programming and adds that the petitoners are discounting the effect of increased competition from other content providers at a time when the advertising market for radio is shrinking and leading to layoffs.

