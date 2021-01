Dr. Daliah

Dr. DALIAH WACHS has added several new affiliates for her GENESIS COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK-syndicated show.

The new affiliates are iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON; ELYRIA-LORAIN BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WEOL-A-W262DM/ELYRIA, OH; STECKLINE COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KQAM-A-K273CX/WICHITA; ZIA BROADCASTING News-Talk KACT-A/ANDREWS, TX and KCLV-A/CLOVIS, NM; MERAMEC AREA BROADCASTING, LLC News-Talk KTUI-A/SULLIVAN, MO; WHITE COUNTY MEDIA, LLC News-Talk WRWH-A-W230CT/CLEVELAND, GA; and BLUE SKY BROADCASTING News-Talk KBFI-A/BONNERS FERRY, ID and News-Talk KSPT-A/SANDPOINT, ID.

