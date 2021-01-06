CES Tour

JACOBS MEDIA will conduct a virtual tour of CES 2021 on JANUARY 13th, 1-3p (ET). No flights, no hotels, only a computer is required. A pandemic does not stop CES, the showcase for innovation. The tour will be lead by SHAWN DUBRAVAC, best-selling author and former Chief Economist of the Consumer Technology Association.

JACOBS MEDIA has scheduled presentations from AMAZON ALEXA and FORD, a conversation with NAB CEO GORDON SMITH, CES CEO GARY SHAPIRO Gary Shapiro, and additional presentations to be announced.

$99 to register for the Virtual Tour.



« see more Net News