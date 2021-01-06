-
Sony/ATV Promotes Brad Levin To SVP/Finance
SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted VP/Finance BRAD LEVIN to SVP/Finance. The NEW YORK-based LEVIN reports to SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING Global Chief Financial Officer TOM KELLY.
KELLY commented, "BRAD is an integral part of our team, and this promotion recognizes his many contributions. I look forward to working more closely with him as he takes on this newly expanded role."
LEVIN added, "It’s an honor to work for SONY/ATV, and I’m grateful for JON and TOM's leadership. I look forward to supporting the continued success and growth of the business and our remarkable roster of songwriters."