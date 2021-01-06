Failure To File

Four low power FM stations in IOWA and MISSOURI are facing license expiration on FEBRUARY 1st after failing to file renewal applications with the FCC.

The stations include FAIRFIELD YOUTH ADVOCACY, INC.'s KRUU-LP/FAIRFIELD, IA; THE COMMUNITY OUTREACH, INC.'s KBOL-LP/WATERLOO, IA; CULVER-STOCKTON COLLEGE's KCSW-LP/CANTON, MO; and LIGHTHOUSE RADIO MINISTRY, INC.'s KLHM-LP/ST. JOSEPH, MO.

« see more Net News